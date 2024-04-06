CAF Confederation Cup: Stade Malien arrive in Kumasi for Dreams FC showdown

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Stade Malien have touched down in Kumasi for the crucial second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Dreams FC.



Their arrival on Saturday afternoon via a direct Air Force flight sets the stage for intense final preparations ahead of Sunday's match at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Eager to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Bamako, Stade Malien aim for a stronger showing against the Ghanaians.



With the deficit to overturn, they are poised to give their all to secure qualification to the next round.



On the other hand, Dreams FC are determined to build on their previous victory and secure their spot in the semi-finals for the first time.



Promising a much-improved performance, they are ready to face the challenge head-on.



Meanwhile, Dreams FC have the backing of former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor to win the trophy.



"Dreams FC are succeeding and have brought pride to Ghana. How fearlessly and confidently they play is something to behold," Akonnor said on Akoma FM



"I think they will win the competition the way they are going. We must all lend them our support."



"We should all be proud of the players for demonstrating soundness and unity, and we should support them to reach the finals and possibly win the championship.



"I believe the players have demonstrated some soundness in their play, as well as some understanding among themselves, which is critical, so they have gone above and beyond what one could expect."