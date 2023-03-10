CAF Confederation Cup: Paul Acquah nets hattrick in Rivers United home triumph

Sports News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak player Paul Acquah bagged a hattrick as he propelled Nigerian champions Rivers United to a resounding win in the CAF Confederation Cup on Thursday afternoon.



The 27-year-old scored all the goals to ensure Rivers claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory over Congolese side Daring Club Motema Pembe in the matchday four fixture.



Acquah opened the scoring of the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on the stroke of halftime after he was set up by midfielder Ukeme Williams.



The Ghanaian midfielder doubled the advantage for the home side moments after the break after combining with compatriot Emmanuel Ampiah.



Motema Pembe pulled one back in the 78th minute through Kingu Yallet before Acquah rounded off the victory in stoppage time after he was assisted by Chiamaka Madu.



Ghanaian duo Farouk Mohammed and Shiraz Mohammed were brought on in the second half to feature for Rivers as they move top of Group B with the win.



Acquah is now leading the top-scoring chart of the Confederation Cup with four goals in the group stage.



He has a total of 7 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions this season including the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup qualifications.