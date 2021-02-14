Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale names first eleven to start against ES Setif

Asante Kotoko SC

The head coach for Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale has named the team’s starting eleven to face ES Setif in the CAF Confederations Cup this afternoon.



The Porcupine Warriors will face the side from Algeria today at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of a tie in the playoff to the group stage of the Confederations Cup.



Ahead of the encounter, Coach Gazale has set his sights on picking a good win to ensure the second leg becomes a mere formality.



He has hence named a strong starting eleven to do the battle for Asante Kotoko against ES Setif.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora starts in the post and will receive protection from a back four that has Abdul Ganiu and Yusif Mubarik as the centre backs.



Fabio Gama and Latif Anabila start in the midfield while lethal striker Kwame Opoku leads the attack.



Below is the first eleven of Asante Kotoko to face ES Setif:



