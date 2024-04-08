CAF Confederation Cup: John Antwi reacts to Dreams FC’s semi-final tie against Zamalek

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Dreams FC striker, John Antwi has admitted that the club is in for a tough task against Zamalek in the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Outlining why it would be a tough game, the former Pyramids striker mentioned that he has played in Egypt and is aware of the challenge they will be facing in Zamalek.



“It won’t be easy because I’ve been in Egypt. I know how their game is and I know the Zamalek. I know the quality they have, the players they have, so going to meeting one of those clubs will be difficult,” he told Citi Sports.



“We are going to prepare and meet them and I believe in the boys,” Antwi remarked.



John Antwi will be looking to inspire his team to upset Zamalek in the semi-final tie.



He has scored four goals in the CAF Confederations Cup and is on par with teammate Abdul Aziz, USM Alger’s Abdoulaye Kanou, and Berkane’s Paul Bassene as the top scorers.



