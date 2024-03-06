CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC to learn quarter-final opponent on March 12

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian FA Cup champions Dreams FC will discover their quarter-final opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup on March 12, 2024, following the conclusion of the group stage.



The team made history by topping their group in their debut appearance, securing 12 points out of a possible 18 to qualify for the knockout stage.



They became the first Ghanaian club since 2004 to reach the knockout stages of the competition, joining the likes of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



The draw will take place in Cairo, Egypt, and will feature eight teams, including four former champions: USM Alger (2022/23), Stade de Malien (2008/09), RS Berkane (2019/20, 2021/22), and Zamalek (2018/19). The other quarter-finalists are Nigeria's Rivers United, Libya's Abu Salem, and Egypt's Modern Future.



While the quarter-finals boast four former champions, the remaining four teams, including Dreams FC, are eager to make a name for themselves on the continental stage.



Dreams FC cannot face Rivers United in the quarter-finals due to being in the same group, but they will be hopeful for a favourable draw.



The team has already shown their capabilities by defeating Tunisia's Club Africain, and they will be confident in their abilities.