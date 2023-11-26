CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC suffer 2-0 defeat to Club Africain in group opener

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC faced a setback in their first CAF Confederation Cup group stage match, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Tunisian giants Club Africain at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès on Sunday.



Club Africain seized control early, with an impressive team effort leading to a 5th-minute goal by Algerian forward Tayeb Meziani. Meziani received a pass from Bassem Srarfi, calmly slotting the ball into the net.



The Tunisians extended their lead to 2-0 in the 19th minute when Dreams' goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi faltered in saving a long-distance effort from Srarfi.



Dreams faced further adversity when captain Abdul Jalilu was shown a red card, receiving a second caution shortly after halftime.



Looking ahead, the Ghana FA Cup champions aim for redemption in their next fixture, set to play against Nigerian side Rivers United at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi next Sunday.



Dreams will seek a turnaround on home turf, hoping to bounce back from their challenging start in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.



Club Africain will travel to Angola to tackle Academica do Lobito in their next game.