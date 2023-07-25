You are here: HomeSports2023 07 25Article 1811720

CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC paired with Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea in first preliminary round

Dreams FC Dreams FC

Dreams FC will take on debutant Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea in the first preliminary round of the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup.

The 'Still Believe' lads will be competing in the tournament for the first time in their history after winning the FA Cup against Kong Faisal.

The first preliminary round is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 August for the first-leg matches and 25 to 27 August for the second-leg encounters.

The second preliminary will come off 15 to 17 September for the first leg games, and the returning fixtures are from September 19 to October 1.

Dreams will make the trip to Guinea for the first leg before coming home to host Milo at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg.

The winner of the tie will face either AS Douanes (Niger) or Kallon FC (Sierra Leone) in the second preliminary round for a spot in the group stage.

Dreams are participating in the CAF Confederation Cup and have become the 12th Ghanaian club to do so since its inception in 2004, where Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak faced off in the final.

