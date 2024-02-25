CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC beat Club Africain to go top Group C

Sports News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Reigning MTN FA Cup champions, Dreams Football Club, are a step away from reaching the knockout stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup after beating Club Africain.



The Ghana Premier League side defeated the Tunisian side 1-0 on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The first half saw no goals after a tough contest, although Dreams were the better side making some incursions.



Five minutes into the second half, Godfred Atuahene put the hosts in front with a fine finish.



After taking the lead, the Ghanaian side exhibited a remarkable defensive performance and held on to secure the narrow win.



Dreams FC go top of the Group C with 12 points after the win, while Club Africain and Rivers United are tied for second and third with 9 points each. Academica Petroleos do Lobito is last in the standings, with zero points.



The Still Beleive lads will need at least a draw against Rivers United in Nigeria in the final round of the group stage to progress to the last eight on their debut campaign.