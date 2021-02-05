Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Confederation Cup: Daniel Lomotey excited to be facing Kotoko in play-offs

Ghana international Daniel Lomotey

ES Setif forward, Daniel Lomotey is delighted to be making his debut in the CAF Confederation play-offs against Asante Kotoko.



The former WAFA forward joined the Algerian side last month on a three-year deal.



Asante Kotoko will be hosting ES Setif in the first leg of the Confederation Cup play-offs at the Accra Sports Stadium on February 14 and Lomotey is excited to be facing the Porcupine Warriors in this competition.



It is also his first time playing in Africa’s elite club competition.



“I feel very happy that I will play against Kotoko, it's a great feeling to play against them at such level”, he told Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM.



Lomotey who left mid-way in the Ghana Premier League season after scoring seven goals says he is available for selection in the game against Asante Kotoko.



“It's left with the coach to give me a chance to play on that day but all documentations to permit me to play is sorted."



Speaking on the game against Kotoko, he said, “They have been asking me about Kotoko and I have realized the kind of respect they have for Kotoko."



“Apart from the information they are soliciting from me, they have also been monitoring and researching about Kotoko”.



“Even though I didn't play for Kotoko, I have played against them and know them in a way. I hope that one day I will be playing for Kotoko”, he added.