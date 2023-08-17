CAF Confederation Cup: Check out pictures of Dreams FC styled in ‘African print’ as they jet off to Guinea

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Ghana’s representative in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup, Dreams FC, left the shores of Ghana for Guinea on Thursday, August 17, 2023, ahead of their clash against Milo FC.



The much-anticipated clash is slated for Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Lansana General Stadium, Conakry.



However, the Ghanaian contingents have caused euphoria on social media with their sense of fashion, which has seen many applauding them for promoting made in Ghana products.



In a post spotted by GhanaWeb, the outfit had strip colors of red, green, blue, and gold, with the club’s crest and the designer’s name all printed on the shirts.



Dreams FC secured their spot to participate in their first ever continental challenge after beating King Faisal 2-0 in the final of the 2023 MTN FA Cup.



The second leg of their game against their counterparts from Guinea will be played between Friday, August 25 and Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Accra, where the winner of the tie will progress to the final round of the qualifiers and will meet the winner of the game between AS Dounes of Niger and Kallon FC of Sierra between September 15 and 17 and September 29 to October 1.





On our way to Conakry for our maiden CAF Confederation Cup match against Milo FC de Kankan. #StillBelieve #InGodWeTrust #MiloDreams #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/2YiD8psNye — DREAMS FC ???? 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) August 17, 2023

