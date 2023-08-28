CAF Confed Cup: The name ‘Milo FC’ may deceive you – Dreams FC Coach

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito has disclosed that many underrated Guinean club, Milo FC as an easy opponent for Dreams FC to beat to in the CAF Confederations Cup.



He revealed that many people underestimated the challenge posed by the Guinean side, assuming that they were an easy team for Dreams FC to overcome and advance to the next round.



“Before this game, I told you that it won’t be easy because the name Milo alone may deceive you. Milo FC, so you may think that you will boil hot water and finish them, but you saw it for yourself,” Zito told the press.



He noted that that although the two legs were difficult he managed to attain the objectives he set in order to qualify to the next round of the tournament.



“I’m happy for the team because we worked towards this and we achieved it. I went to Guinea to win or to draw and I got a draw. At home I said I just wanted to qualify I don’t care about the goals and I achieved that,” he added.



Dreams FC came from behind to beat Guinean club, Milo FC 2-1 to qualify to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers in the second leg of their tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Still Believe boys managed a 1-1 draw at the Lansana Conte Stadium, Guinea, in the first leg.



Dreams FC made it through to the next round on a 3-2 aggregate score. They will now face Kallon FC of Sierra Leone in the next round.



JNA/KPE