Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

CAF Confed Cup: Salitas FC will beat Ashantigold – Ghana’s Nartey Polo

Ghanaian international, Nartey Polo

Ghanaian international, Nartey Polo has tipped his outfit Salitas FC to beat Ashantigold in the preliminary stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederations cup.



The miners were drawn against giants Salitas FC from Burkina Faso on Monday, November, 9 at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football(CAF) in Cairo, Egypt.



The Obuasi-based club will play at home in the first leg at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on November, 27 before travelling to Burkina Faso for the second leg on December 4.



The winner of this tie will take on the winner between Sudanese side Alamal Atbara and KVZ Sports Club of Zanzibar in the first round of the competition.



However, according to the former New Edubiase player, he is optimistic about his side defeating Ashantigold to book qualification.



"I was happy when I heard our opponent is Ashanti Gold. We'll eliminate them from this year's competition," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



"They're not the Ashanti Gold we used to know. Most of their players have left the club and trust me, we'll eliminate them," he insisted.

