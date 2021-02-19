Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Confed Cup: Kotoko’s second leg clash against ES Setif in limbo due to travel problems

Kotoko have a herculean task of overturning a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Accra

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup second leg clash with Algerian giants ES Setif remains a doubt as the Ghanaian giants are yet to leave the country for Algiers.



According to reports in Kumasi, the Porcupine Warriors are struggling to raise money for their trip to North Africa, leaving the club with no option other than to forfeit the game.



The Reds are expected to be in Algeria on Friday to undergo the routine COVID-19 tests 24 hours before the match.



However, as it stands if they are to travel then it means the game might not happen on the scheduled time of Sunday, February 21, 2021.



The record Ghana Premier League champions have a herculean task of overturning a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Accra.



Should the Porcupine Warriors fail to travel for the match, they might suffer punishments from Africa’s football governing body CAF.



The last time Kotoko reached the group stages of the competition was in 2018, led by C.K Akonnor.