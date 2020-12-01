Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

CAF Confed Cup: Charles Benle Bulu to officiate Rivers United vs Futuro Kings FC game

Referee Charles Benle Bulu

Ghanaian referee, Charles Benle Bulu has been tasked to handle this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup tie between Nigerian side Rivers United FC and Futuro Kings FC from Equatorial Guinea.



Referee Bulu will be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant Referee I), Emmanuel Dolagbanu (Assistant Referee II), and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official).



Sekou Wieh Konneh from Liberia will be the Match Commissioner.



While Ozi Salami Abdulrahim Onimisi from Nigeria serves as COVID-19 Officer.



The game will take place at Adokiye Amiesimaka International stadium in Port Harcourt on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.