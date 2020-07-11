Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

CAF Confed Cup: Ashgold to earn $350,000 from iGimel if team reaches semis

Ashantigold C.E.O Emmanuel Frimpong

Obuasi Ashanti Gold Sporting Club (SC) stands to gain a whopping $350,000 from new kit sponsors iGimel if they manage to reach the semi-finals of next season’s CAF Confederations Cup competition.



Earlier this month, the Ghana Premier League giants confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the UK based kit manufacturing company to make them their new kit sponsors.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM, Chief Executive Officer for Ashgold Emmanuel Frimpong disclosed that their kit sponsors have promised to give them $350,000 if they get to the semi-finals of the competition.



“Our new kit partners, iGimel Sportswear has promised to give us $150,000 if we reach the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup”, the young football administrator said.



He added, “We'll earn an additional $200,000 from iGimel Sportswear if we're able to make it the semis”.



Ashgold SC is eyeing a successful campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup next season following their poor run in the competition the last time.

