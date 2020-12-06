Sports News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Confed Cup : AshantiGold booted out of the tournament by Salitas FC

Ashantigold duo, Hans Kwofie and Yaw Annor

Ashanti Gold SC has bowed out of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup after losing 2-1 to Salitas FC in the 2nd of the preliminary round of the competition.



With the first leg ended scoreless last week in Obuasi, the Burkinabe side advance to the next stage on a 2-1 aggregate score.



Salitas made just one change in their starting lineup as Senegalese forward Olivier Stephane Boissy replaced Halipha Sedego.



Ashanti Gold made four alterations to their squad, Abdul Bashiru, Kwame Moses, Mark Agyekum, and goalkeeper Mohamed Bailou came in to replace Roland Amouzou, Empem Dacosta, Eric Esso, and Robert Dabuo.



Salitas got their noses in front in the 13th minute after Senegalese forward Boissy connected a pass from Eliass Dianda.



Boissy added another goal to double the lead for the home side one minute away from halftime after receiving a pass from Omar Kabore.



Ashanti Gold pulled one back through David Abagna Sandan on the stroke of halftime.



The Miners tried to get the equalizer but all efforts in the second half proved futile.



Agyekum scored a goal but was ruled out for offside.



Salitas will face Sudanese side Alamal Atbara in the first round of the competition in late December 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.