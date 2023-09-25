CAF Champions League: We will qualify to the money zone - Moses Parker assures

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Moses Armah Parker, the bankroller of Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC, has assured the supporters of the club that they will beat Horoya to qualify to the money zone of the ongoing CAF Champions League.



For a number of years, Ghanaian clubs have struggled to reach the money zone of the CAF Champions League. Medeama is set to break that curse this season.



The Mauve and Yellow defeated Horoya 3-1 in the first leg of their round 2 CAF Champions League game which was played in Ghana. Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Kofi Asmah scored for Medeama. Lamine Fofana scored the consolation goal for the visitors in added time.



"Thank God once the government is behind us surely corporate bodies are also coming to support us because the result is in but it has left with one step then we cross it," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"God willing we will cross it we are looking at this week Thursday the team will leave Accra for Guinea to prepare for the match which will kick off on Saturday. We will qualify because we want to honour Ghana," he added.