CAF Champions League: They are a very good side - Medeama coach Evans Adotey after win over Horoya AC

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey has described Horoya AC as a tough opponent despite cruising to a 3-1 win in the first-leg of their UERFA Champions League clash.



A second-half masterclass from the Mauve and Yellow ensured the Ghanaian champions travel to Conakry with a healthy lead.



“Beating Horoya AC 3-1 does not make them a weak side, they are a very good side, honestly speaking," said Adotey after the game.



“If I compare Horoya and Remo Stars, Remo Stars came in physically, they were running, they were pushing, whatever, the physical ability was there unlike Horoya," he added.



“But you could see, not so technical but you could see they could string their passes together, circulate their passes well."



Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai and Kofi Asmah scored for the Tarkwa-based club while Mohammed Lamine Fofona pulled one back for the visitors.



“You could see in the last 15 minutes although we were desperate but anytime they had a counter attack, we were in trouble," continued the coach.



“So I will say we played against a good side but just that we took our chances unlike the other time when we could not create chances like we did today.”



Medeama will travel to Guinea, Conakry for the second-leg which is slated for Saturday, September 30.





