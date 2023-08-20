CAF Champions League: Medeama secure narrow win over Remo Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama Sporting Club beat Nigerian side Remo Stars in their CAF Champions League playoff first leg.



The Mauve and Yellows held on an early lead to record a 1-0 win at the Cape Coast stadium



Jonathan Sowah's long-range effort in the 21st minute was enough for the home side to pick up the vital win.



Remo Stars showed resilience to end the first half without conceding another after going down quite early in the game.



Medeama continued to make incursions in the second half but could not find the target and thus could not increase their lead.



The Ghanaian champions will have to avoid a defeat in Nigeria to progress to the next round of the playoffs.



The second leg comes off a week later in Nigeria.





EE/NOQ