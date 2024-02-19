CAF Champions League: Medeama defender Nurudeen Abdulai declared fit ahead of Al Ahly showdown

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama defender Nurudeen Abdulai has been declared fit ahead of their game against giants Al Ahly on Friday.



The Yellow and Mauves will play host to the African giants at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the CAF Champions League.



Abdulai has been out of action for Medeama since picking up a shoulder injury during their game against Young African.



But the Ghanaian champions have been boosted by the return of the dependable defender ahead of the crucial game. He has fully recovered and is back to full training.



The highly-rated defender is expected to solidify the defence of Medeama as they aim to beat Al Ahly in their fifth group game of the CAF’s elite competition.



Having gained full fitness, the Yellow and Mauves will hope to frustrate the attacking prowess of the Egyptian outfit.



The CAF Champions League was on a break due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast but returns this weekend for the penultimate games at the group stage.



Medeama is bottom in Group D with 4 points and must play above themselves to progress to the next stage of the competition.