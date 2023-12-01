CAF Champions League: Medeama SC score late to secure 2-1 comeback win over CR Belouizdad

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian champions, Medeama Sporting Club have secured a first win in the group stages of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaign after beating CR Belouizdad 2-1 today.



The club on Friday locked horns with CR Belouizdad in the second Group D game after losing to Al Ahli in the first match.



The game between the Ghanaian side and the team from Algeria was played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



In the exciting contest that ensued between the two teams, CR Belouizdad scored first to lead the visitors in the 39th minute when a penalty kick was awarded to the side.



Abdelraouf Benguit accepted the responsibility from 12 yards and equalised to give the visitors the lead.



In the final minutes of the first half, a push from Medeama SC resulted in a goal thanks to a strike from former WAFA SC hitman Daniel Lomotey.



After recess, both teams played well in the bid to get a second goal to win the match.



The host, Medeama SC succeeded after Mamudu Kamaradin equalised in the 94th minute to secure a 2-1 victory for the team.



