CAF Champions League: Medeama SC beat Remo Stars on penalties to qualify for next round 

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC secured qualification for the next round of the CAF Champions League after winning 3-2 via the penalty shootouts in the second leg of the qualifier at the Remo Sports Complex in Ikkena, Ogun State on Sunday, August 27, 2023.



The Mauve and Yellow defeated the Nigerian outfit 1-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 20, courtesy of a goal from Jonathan Sowah.



However, they failed to protect their first-leg win as Remo Stars scored in the 73rd minute when goalie Felix Kyie failed to have a firm grip on the corner kick, and the game ended 1-0 in favor of Remo Stars.



The game went into penalty shootouts after full time with the two-time Ghana FA Champions claiming a 3-2 victory at the Remo Stars Stadium.



It is Medeama’s debut campaign in the CAF Champions League, having had two appearances in the second-tier club competition, the CAF Confederation Cup in 2013 and 2015.



Medeama will now face Guinea giants, Horoya Athletic Club in the next round of the qualifiers.



LSN/DAG