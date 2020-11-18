Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

CAF Champions League: Malian officials to handle Kotoko vs Nouadhibou clash

Kotoko will play Nouadhibou on November 27

The CAF Champions League match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nouadhibou of Mauritania will be officiated by Malian referees.



Kotoko have a trip to Mauritania on November 27 for the first leg of the preliminary round of the qualifiers.



The match will be handled by Gaousou Kane as centre referee, Baba Yomboliba and Amadou Gisse Amadou as assistants.



The fourth official is Boubou Traore with the Match Commissioner being a Moroccan by name Aboulikaecem Abdellah.



The game is expected to be played at Stade de Municipal de Nouadhibou.



Kotoko will prepare for the game with a match against Berekum Chelsea in the second week of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupines began the season with a 1-1 draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Coach Maxwell Konadu attributed the result to their inability to play at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Stadium has been under renovation for months and is unavailable to clubs for use.



Maxwell Konadu is however confident that the team will rediscover their form in their subsequent matches.



“Gelling together is not easy, we need time but unfortunately we don’t have time so I’m hoping we play much better in the coming games.”



“I urge my supporters to keep calm; we will play much better than what we saw today. We have a couple of injuries in camp and that is why we couldn’t bring everybody on board.”



“We are managing the situation but those who played today did their best even though we know it is just not enough but in the coming games we will make sure that we play much better,” he said at the post-match conference.





