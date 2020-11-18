Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Champions League: Malian official Gaousou Kane to handle Kotoko-FC Nouadhibou showdown

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League encounter against FC Nouadhibou will be officiated by Malian referee Gaousou Kane.



On Monday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the match officials for the Champions League preliminary round game against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou from Mauritania.



Gaousou Kane has been named as the referee for the match and will be assisted by Baba Yomboliba and Amadou Belly Gisse Amadou.



Boubou Traore will be the 4th Official with Aboulikaecem Abdellah from Morocco as the Match Commissioner.



The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Mauritania for the first leg tie scheduled for November 27, 2020.



The game is expected to be played at Stade de Municipal de Nouadhibou.

