Wednesday, 23 December 2020

CAF Champions League: Kotoko field strong starting eleven for Al Hilal clash

Asante Kotoko is fielding a strong starting eleven this afternoon for the clash against Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League with goalkeeper Razak Abalora given a place.

The Ghana Premier League record holders after progressing from the preliminary stage of the CAF top-tier inter-club competition are now focused on going past the Sudanese giants.

Set for a two-legged encounter in the second round before progressing to the group stage of the competition, both Kotoko and Al Hilal look determined to pick up a positive result from the first leg.

Ahead of kick-off, the club has posted the confirmed starting eleven on their Twitter page.

The team has Razak Abalora in the post with the protection of a back four that has Ismael Ganiu and Wahab Adams playing as the centre pair.

Latif Anabila starts in midfield and will be expected to link-up play with the attacking trio of Emmanuel Gyamfi, William Opoku Mensah, and Kwame Poku.

Here is the Kotoko team for the Al Hilal match:



