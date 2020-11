Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Champions League: Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu satisfied with away draw against Nouadhibou

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is pleased with his side's 1-1 draw in Mauritania against Nouadhibou in the CAF Champions League.



The Porcupine Warriors took an early lead through Osman Ibrahim before the Mauritanian champions levelled from a contentious penalty in the second half.



Coach Maxwell Konadu was unhappy with officiating but is confident of progress to the next stage ahead of the second leg in Ghana.



“A draw is not bad, but I think that if the officiating was a bit better today, we should have won the game," he said.



“However, a champions league 1-1 away draw is better than a goalless stalemate. We have taken the 1-1 result in good faith, we will go home and work harder to ensure we beat them by at least 1 or 2 unanswered goals so we can progress to the next stage,” he added.



The Ghanaian giants need a win in the second leg or a goalless draw to advance.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.