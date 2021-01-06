Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

CAF Champions League: It will take a miracle for Kotoko to qualify - Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has said that it will take a miracle for Asante Kotoko to qualify to the next stage of the CAF Champions League competition.



The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they play Al Hilal at the Hilal Sports Stadium in Omdurman today, January 6, 2021.



However, according to Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, it will be very difficult for them to progress after a poor performance in the first leg.



“I watched their game against Al Hilal; one of the worst games I think I have watched."



“I have to be truthful because I am a fan of Asante Kotoko and it will take a miracle for us to qualify tomorrow. I am praying for them though I’m not too optimistic that the team can qualify,” he told 3FM.