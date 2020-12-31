Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Champions League: GFA boss confident Asante Kotoko can overturn result against Al Hilal

GFA President, Kurt Okraku and Asante Kotoko players

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko are on the brink of elimination from the CAF Champions League against Al Hilal of Sudan but Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Okraku is confident that they can sail through despite losing the first leg at home by a lone goal.



The Porcupine Warriors have been struggling in the ongoing campaign leading to the sacking of head coach Maxwell Konadu.



The team was poor in their CAF Champions League game against the Sudanese side as Al Hilal dominated the game in both halves and snatched a win ahead of the second leg.



With the Porcupine Warriors facing an uphill task to beat the Sudanese giants in their own backyard, Kurt Okraku is optimistic that the Ghanaian giants can turn the result around and secure qualification.



“Kotoko is not out of the CAF Champions League.”



“It’s not over for Asante Kotoko SC, I have seen Kotoko go through soo many battles where they’ve gone down and able to come back” And to achieve the target for them”, Kurt said.



“I have no doubt in my mind, Kotoko will be encouraged by the deficit and go out there with a good mindset, with the hope and believe that they can do it”



“And I am sure when these boys get their minds together they will be able to bring a win to us” We are behind the team, at the end of the day it’s Ghana”.



“Believe me they won’t say Asante Kotoko but Ghana.”



The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, January 06, 2021, in Sudan.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.