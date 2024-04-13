CAF Champions League: Daniel Laryea gets VAR appointment for TP Mazembe v Al Ahly game

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been designated as the Video Assistant Referee for the CAF Champions League semi-final first-leg clash between TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt.



Having been a recognised international referee for both CAF and FIFA since 2014, Laryea stands as one of the leading referees from Ghana.



Joining him in officiating duties are Pacifique Ndabihawenimana from Burundi as the main referee, alongside assistants Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos from Angola, Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich from Benin, and Djindo Louis Houngnandande, also from Benin, serving as the fourth official.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has also appointed Michel Gasingwa from Rwanda to oversee the match as Match Commissioner, with Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban from Togo as the referee assessor.



Helly Zafinimanga from Madagascar will serve as the general coordinator, supported by Christian Ndoua Zie from Cameroon as the Security Officer, and Salima Rhadia Mukansanga from Rwanda as the Assistant VAR.



The highly anticipated match is slated to take place at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday, April 20, 2024, kicking off at 15:00.