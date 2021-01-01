Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko to fly to Sudan on Sunday for Al Hilal second leg

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko will leave in Ghana on Sunday, January 3 2021 to Sudan to face Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League final qualifying round second leg tie.



The Porcupine Warriors returned to training on Tuesday for the herculean task in Omdurman on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.



Asante Kotoko has to overturn the scoreline in the second leg after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg.



The Porcupine Warriors drew their last competitive match at Tarkwa with Medeama in an outstanding Ghana Premier League match.



Asante Kotoko received a huge boost with the return of midfielder Mudasiru Salifu in training.





