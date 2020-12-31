Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko return to training ahead of Al Hilal tie

Kotoko lost the first leg

Asante Kotoko have returned to training after the short break to prepare for their CAF Champions League second leg tie against Al Hilal.



The Reds lost 1-0 to the Sudanese giants at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg encounter.



The team broke camp to rest and resume full training on Wednesday.



Coach Maxwell Konadu put the lads through their paces at the team’s training ground at Adako Jachie.



Kotoko are on the verge of suffering elimination from the Champions League should they fail to secure a good result away against the Sudanese giants.



The club has had a poor start to the season and were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Medeama SC at the Akoon Park in their last Premier League game.



The Porcupine Warriors have also received some financial support from Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Sports Ministry towards their CAF Champions League campaign.



Kotoko remain the country's representative in the Africa Club competition this season after Ashanti Gold SC were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup by Burkinabe side FC Salitas.

