Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko jets of to Sudan to face Al Hilal

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko left Accra on Sunday morning to Sudan to face Al Hilal in their CAF Champions League final qualifying round decider.



Interim coach Johnson Smith has named a 20-man squad for the assignment which looks herculean on paper.



Kotoko will transit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before connecting to Omdurman for the crucial examination.



The Porcupine Warriors travel to the North African country today hoping for a miracle to advance to the next stage of the competition.



They were beaten 1-0 by the Sudanese giants in Accra last month in the second round first leg fixture.



The 20-man squad does not include midfielder Mudasiru Salifu, who recently returned to training after recovering from injury.



Defender Habib Mohammed and midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh also failed to make the cut.



However, the likes of Muniru Sulley, Fabio Gama, Kwame Opoku, Razak Abalora, Emmanuel Gyamfi, and Felix Annan are all in the squad.





