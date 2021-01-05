Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko can beat Sudanese giants Al Hilal- Hearts coach

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic has said that arch-rivals Asante Kotoko is in for a tough game but they can sail through if they are able to score a goal against Al Hilal.



Asante Kotoko plays away to the Sudanese side in the CAF Champions League second leg.



The game comes off on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Al Hilal Sports Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors head into the game with a 1-0 deficit after losing the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.



Kosta Papic who has had stints on the African continent said it is difficult to play in the North African country and Kotoko must get an early goal if they have any chance of qualifying.



"It is very difficult to play football in Sudan because I’ve played against them," Kosta Papic told Kumasi FM.



"Kotoko must be cautious because it is not easy to play in Sudan and the worst part of everything is that they lost at home but if they manage to score an early goal and that will be very good for them, everything is possible."

