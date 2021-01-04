CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko arrive in Sudan ahead of Al Hilal game

Sports News of Monday, 4 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko has arrived in Sudan ahead of their first-round CAF Champions League second leg game against Al Hilal.
The contingent comprising of players, technical and management team members landed in Sudan on Monday afternoon.
The Ghanaian giants are hopeful of overturning their 1-0 home loss to Al Hilal in Sudan to progress to the CAF Champions League group stages.
A second-half strike from Vinny Bongonga handed Al Hilal all the needed points and an advantage ahead of the reverse leg tie over Asante Kotoko.
The crucial tie will be played at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
????Arrived and ready for #HilalKotoko!!????— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 4, 2021
Here to Fight ! #AKSC #HILKOT #CAFCL #AriseLetsBuild pic.twitter.com/fDQkjR52vS
