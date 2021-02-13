Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF Champions League: Abdul Basit Khalid heads in winner for Esperance in Group opener

Ghana international Abdul Basit

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit Khalid scored the match-winner for Esperance as they beat Senegalese side Teungueth 2-1 at the Stade Rades on Saturday in their 2020/21 CAF Champions League Group D opener.



The 24-year-old jumped like a bird to head home a cross from the left to give the Tunis-based side the lead in the 73rd minute.



The visitors opened the scoring early on through Gambian side Gibril Sillah.



Just before the break, Taha Yassine Khenissi converted a spot-kick to draw Esperance level.



Khalid joined the Blood and Gold from Macedonian top-flight side Makedonija Gjorce Petrov.



In Macedonia, he scored eight goals and provided three assists in 14 matches in the 2020/2021 season.



He has previously played for FK Teuta in Albania and also FC Prishtina in Kosovo.