Source: Football Ghana

CAF Champions League: 5 Asante Kotoko players test positive for coronavirus - Reports

Five players in the camp of Asante Kotoko have been reported to have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and will miss the clash against Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League.



Asante Kotoko plays away to the Sudanese side in the second round of the CAF Champions League return fixture at the Al Hilal Sports Stadium in Omdurman later today.



The Porcupine Warriors head into the game with a 1-0 deficit after losing the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.



Ahead of the game, it has been reported that five players have tested positive for covid-19 in Sudan and will miss the clash this afternoon.



This comes as a huge blow for interim coach Johnson Smith as they set sights to turn things around and qualify to the next stage of the completion.



More to come soon.