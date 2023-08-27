CAF Champ League: Evans Adotey declares Medeama SC readiness ahead of Remo clash

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey has declared his team's readiness to face Nigerian side Remo Stars in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Sunday, August 27, 2023.



The Mauve and Yellow go into the game with a narrow win in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Sunday, 20, August, 2023.



The team has been preparing ahead of the second leg with no injuries in sight according to the head coach.



Evans Adotey speaking at the pre-match conference on Saturday, confirmed all his players are fit and will be available for selection on Sunday.



"We have minor injuries and it is only the physiotherapist who can come out bodily and confirm one or two players are not ready for the game".



"But on my side, all the 22 players are fit and ready for tomorrow's game. They are all fully fit and ready ahead of the game".



On the strategy for Sunday's game, he said: The field will decide. Sometimes you plan for A and you have to shift to B. If possible will result in all attacking and defending.



Medeama is Ghana's sole representative in this season's CAF Champions League.



