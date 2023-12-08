CAF CL: We want to keep a clean sheet - Medeama Coach on Young Africans match

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Medeama Sporting Club's head coach, Augustine Evans Adotey is confident about his team's chances of beating Young Africans in their home match in in the CAF Champions League.



The match which comes off on Friday, December 8, at 16:00 GMT in Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium will be Medeama's third match in the CAF Champions League group stages.



Ahead of the match, Coach Adotey highlighted that his team will attempt to avoid conceding goals in the match.



He stated, “We’ve been conceding of late. So far, we’ve worked on creating depth in defence and making sure we don’t concede. We still have to think forward; we want to win the game.”



Medeama aiming for a second win after defeating Algeria’s CR Belouizdad 2-1 but following a 0-3 loss against Egypt’s Al-Ahly .



Medeama, currently tied with Belouizdad at three points in Group D, holds the third position due to an inferior goal difference.



