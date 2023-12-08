CAF CL: Our game against Medeama is a must-win - Young Africans coach

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Young Africans coach Angel Gamondi has disclosed that his team is determined to get the victory over Medeama in their upcoming 2023/24 CAF Champions League in Kumasi.



Having had a tough start to their campaign in Group D, Young Africans are determined to clinch their first win after facing defeat and a draw in the initial two fixtures.



Acknowledging their disappointing start, Coach Gamondi noted that they are determined to reverse the trend to earn their first win against Medeama.



Addressing the media ahead of the game, the Argentinian coach emphasized that the match is a must-win for his side.



“We are preparing very well. We come here with the determination to win. For us, it’s a must-win game.



"We made some mistakes in our previous games, but we are determined to win tomorrow. We are well prepared—mentally and physically.



"Not only us, but Medeama too. We are in the same group with two big teams, and we know what they can do. For us, it’s a must-win, and we will do our best.”



The Tanzanian club faced a daunting 3-0 defeat against Belouizdad in their opening away match, followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw at home against Al Ahly.



