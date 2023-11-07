CAF CL: Medeama SC chasing President Akufo-Addo over unfulfilled GHC1m promise

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Brands and Marketing Manager of Medeama SC, Ebenezer Aidoo, has appealed to President Akufo Addo to fulfil his promise to the club ahead of their CAF Champions League group phase games.



The Yellow and Mauve presented their trophy to Akufo Addo after being crowned champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Following their visit to the Jubilee House, Akufo Addo promised the team of Ghc1m ahead of their Africa campaign.



Having qualified for the group phase for the first time in its history, Medeama SC are yet to receive the promise made by Akufo Addo.



With the group phase games scheduled to kick off later this month, Mr Aidoo is calling on President Akufo Addo to make the money promised them available.



"We want to thank the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their support since our campaign in Africa because it has been good," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



"But again, we want to appeal to President Akufo Addo that he promised to offer us Ghc1m when we visited him and we are pleading that he walk the talk.



"We are appealing to the Sports Ministry to ensure we get the money because we need it to prepare for our upcoming games.



"Our travelling expenses and all the arrangement we are putting in place is costing us a lot and so we are appealing to President Akufo Addo to fulfil his promise to us because we need money to compete and compete well in the CAF Champions League," he added.



Medeama SC have been paired with Al Ahly, Young Africans and CR Belouizdad in Group D.



The Ghana Premier League champions will open their campaign against Al Ahly on November 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium.