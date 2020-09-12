Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

CAF CL: Asante Kotoko to adopt Accra Sports Stadium as home venue

Asante Kotoko is set to adopt the Accra Sports Stadium as it home venue for the 2020/21 CAF CL

Ghanaian giant Asante Kotoko is set adopt the Accra Sports Stadium as it home venue for the 2020/21 CAF Champions League, according to reports.The Porcupine Warriors opted for the Accra Sports Stadium last season following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in February by the National Sports Authority for renovation works.



Kotoko played its remaining homes matches in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



According to sources, the Kumasi based club are considering the Accra Sports Stadium for their CAF Champions League games if their home venue will not be ready in time to host their games.

