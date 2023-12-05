CAF Awards 2023: Ampem Darkoa's Jennifer Owusuaa has been nominated for Goal of the year

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ampem Darkoa's Jennifer Owusuaa has emerged as a contender for the coveted Goal of the Year accolade at the upcoming CAF Awards 2023.



The spotlight intensifies as an esteemed panel of experts curates a showcase of 12 extraordinary goals, meticulously selected from the tapestry of diverse CAF competitions.



However, what sets this recognition apart is its democratic essence — the power lies in the hands of the sporting public, whose votes command a substantial 70 percent of the decisive process. The remaining 30 percent rests in the discerning judgment of CAF Technical Experts.



As the digital ballot boxes open through the CAF website, fans worldwide are invited to cast their votes, not merely as spectators but as active participants. The voting window is open via CAF's website and will close on December 8, 2023. Voting is now open HERE



The winner will be revealed at the CAF Awards Gala on Monday, 11 December 2023, at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco.



Below are the nominees;



Alex Ngonga (DR Congo, TP Mazembe) – TP Mazembe vs AS Real

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso, Bournemouth) – Burkina Faso vs Eswatini

Jennifer Owusuaa (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa) – Ampem Darkoa vs Sporting Club Casablanca

Khaled Bousseliou (Algeria, USM Alger) – AS FAR vs USM Alger

Mahmoud Abdelmenem ‘Kahraba’ (Egypt, Al Ahly) – Al Ahly vs Al Hilal

Mahmoud Saber (Egypt, Pyramids/Zed FC) – Egypt vs Morocco

Mohamed Dhaoui (Tunisia, Al Ahly) – Tunisia vs Zambia

Nadege Nguessan Koffi (Cote d’Ivoire, Sporting Club Casablanca) - Atletico FC VS Sporting Club Casablanca

Patient Mwamba (DR Congo, TP Mazembe) – TP Mazembe vs AS Real

Saul Coco (Equatorial Guinea, Las Palmas) – Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana

Teboho Mokoena (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns) – Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly

Refilwe Tebogo Tholekele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns) - Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sporting Club Casablanca