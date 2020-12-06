Sports News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

C.K Akonnor watches Hearts-Karela GPL game

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has intensified interest in the Ghana Premier League after attending the game between Hearts of Oak and Karela United on Friday night.



Prior to Friday's match, the former Kotoko gaffer was at Great Olympics training grounds to watch them as part of his monitoring of local players.



Last night's game was the second Hearts of Oak game he watched, after the game between the Accra giants and Inter Allies last week.



He was accompanied by Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Bernhard Lippert.



Akonnor has already indicated his willingness to give local players the chances, after invites to Kotoko's duo Christopher Nettey and Razak Abalora as well as Kwadwo Amoako of Ashantigold.



The game between Hearts and Karela United ended in a goalless stalemate, but Akonnor's presence was enough motivation for the locally based players.



The former Ghana captain is becoming the first Black Stars coach in over a decade to pay attention to the domestic league.

