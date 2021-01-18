Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

C.K Akonnor watches Ahantigold vs Medeama in Obuasi

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor

Head coach of the senior national team, Charles Akonnor, continued his scouting of players in the domestic scene after watching his former club Ashantigold play Medeama in Obuasi.



It was the second successive game watched by the Ghana coach who has shown significant interest in the local league. Last week, he was in Accra to watch Ahantigold beat Great Olympics.



Ashantigold and Medeama played out an entertaining goalless stalemate, but there were players the gaffer kept his lenses on.



Kwadwo Amoako of Ashantigold is one of the few players to have earned an invite from the trainer.



However, Medeama SC midfielder Rashid Nortey has received positive reviews this season prompting the coach to have a look at him.



C.K Akonnor has invited several domestic players in his recent call ups including goalkeepers Raazak Abalora and Fatau Dauda of Kotoko and Legon Cities respectively.



Asante Kotoko right-back Christopher Nettey earned his Black Stars debut under coach C.K Akonnor after playing in the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.