Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: thefinderonline.com

C.K Akonnor is very honest in his dealings – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has said that he still has a cordial relationship with new Ghana coach C.K Akonor despite not featuring in the coach's call-ups since he replaced Kwasi Appiah as manager of the national team.



According to Gyan, he still has ambitions of playing for the Black Stars in the near future.



Interacting and answering questions from his fans on social media, Gyan said: “We spoke a couple of times when he was first appointed. Of course, as one of the experienced figures in the team, we had to share ideas.” He said on an Instagram live.



“He is a straightforward person and I like that about him."



“He just came and we have to give him some time, He is still building a team."



“He is very honest in his dealings and that’s what I like most about him,” he continued.



“He should be allowed to do his work without external influence because if not he will have a lot of problems.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.