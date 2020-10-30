Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

C. K Akonnor has not spoken to me since his appointment — Afriyie Acquah

Afriyie Acquah, Black Stars and Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder

Black Stars and Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder, Afriyie Acquah, has said Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has not called to discuss anything of the national team with him since his appointment in January 2020.



The 28-year-old former Hoffenheim midfielder has not featured for the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Three Black Stars squads have been named since then, and Acquah has not been called in any.



The first by former coach, Kwesi Appiah, in November 2019 and the other two by C. K Akonnor; the first disrupted by COVID-19 in March, and the latest earlier this month for the October friendlies.



The 2015 AFCON finals say he’s not worried about not being invited but is working hard to be ready for any subsequent call-up and will honour it if he’s invited.



“I always say the national team is not for one person, there are many Ghanaian players, but this is not like club football. So, a coach needs a group of people who will play together for a long time so they get to know each other,” Acquah said on Max FM.



”I have no issues not being called, but anytime I am called, I will give my all like I always do. Since we returned from the 2019 AFCON and changed coaches, the new coach has not called me on phone yet to discuss my return. Nevertheless, I am still working hard so that anytime I am called, I will honour the invitation.”



When asked if he merits a call up at the moment, he replied: “Of course, everyone watches football, I am doing well, anyone who knows me knows what I can do, ever since the season started, I play week in week out.”



He has played six matches in the Turkish Super Lig and is the club’s assistant captain after joining on a permanent deal this summer from the Italian side, Empoli.



Afriyie Acquah has 36 caps for Ghana and has scored one goal.



Akonnor will name his squad for the double-header Afcon qualifiers against Suda later today.

