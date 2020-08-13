Sports News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

C.K Akonnor fails to rule out Sulley Muntari’s return to the Black Stars

New Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor has refused to close the door on Ghana midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari, saying time will tell if the former AC Milan man will get another shot with the senior national football team.



Akonnor revealed in an interview with Starr FM on Wednesday that he recently met with Muntari and was impressed that the player was staying fit despite being without a club.

He said Muntari still had some hunger in his eyes and won’t rule him out as far as a return to the Black Stars was concerned.



“I met Sulley Muntari some few weeks ago and I was honestly impressed with what I saw him do with the ball but time will tell. With Kevin-Prince Boateng too, time will tell. I know he is doing well and he will return to Italy. So, we are keeping track of him and we will see”.



For the umpteenth time, Akonnor also refused to make a definitive statement on the future of Kevin-Boateng, who together with Muntari, was thrown out of the Black Stars following their actions during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Muntari was reportedly dismissed after he got physical with a member of staff, while Boateng was kicked out after disrespecting Coach Kwesi Appiah.



Muntari has since apologized for his actions- a prerequisite for a possible recall- while Kevin has failed to show remorse nor apologise for his actions.



Muntari has been to all three World Cups that Ghana has participated in (2006,2010 and 2014).

