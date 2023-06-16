Businessman drags Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan to police for seizing articulated truck

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A report of wrongful possession of property has been filed at the Mile 7 police station in Accra against two of Ghana’s celebrated footballers, Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan.



A New Crusading Guide publication on Friday, June 16, 2023, indicates that a businessman by the name of Emmanuel Bonfeh has reported the two brothers, who are owners of sachet water firm Paradise Mineral Water Company, to the police for allegedly stealing his Articulator truck.



Details of the report show that the truck has become the object of litigation between the Gyan brothers and an overseas-based businessman who happens to be a friend of Emmanuel Bonfeh, the original owner of the Articulator truck.



According to the report, the said truck, estimated to cost over GH₵400,000 was spotted at the premises of Paradise Mineral Water Company, a purified water-producing company in Hebron, off the Accra-Kumasi road.



The businessman, upon the discovery, reported the owners of the sachet water manufacturing company to the Mile 7 police, which led to the invitation of the elder of the two brothers, Baffour Gyan.



According to the report, Baffour Gyan stated that the truck was seized on his orders after a man with whom he had a business agreement failed to honour his side of the contract.



Baffour was then detained and released on self-recognizance bail with the assurance of returning the truck to the real owner that very day.



Narrating the entire incident to the media, the legitimate owner of the vehicle, Emmanuel Domfeh, said, “I went into an agreement with a friend abroad—Big Akwes—and we both agreed on payments in instalments for the truck. I am the owner of the truck. He gave me a cheque which bounced. I realised that the guy had breached our deal, so I decided to look for him and my vehicle. I, therefore, traced the truck and found it at the premises of Asamoah Gyan's Paradise Mineral Water Company."



"The police, however, made it clear to Baffour Gyan that his action was a criminal one and ordered him to return the truck to the police station to be given to me, but he has proven stubborn," he stated.



Baffour Gyan, according to the paper, vehemently denied the report of stealing and indicated that the truck was stationed at the company’s premises for the loading of bags of sachet water.



Observations



The narration of events by the businessman, Emmanuel Bomfeh, and Baffour Gyan indicates that the truck at the centre of the impasse is not owned by the American-based man with whom the Gyan brothers struck a deal with for the transportation and wholesale of Paradise Mineral Water.



The truck is the property of Emmanuel Domfeh, whose friend is the American-based Ghanaian who entered into a deal with the owners of Paradise Mineral Water.



Baffour Gyan’s quote, "I am ready to corporate with Mr. Bomfeh so we can all get back our monies from the guy abroad,” shows that the Gyan Brothers allegedly took ownership of the property of a man who is not a party to the agreement they had with their partner.