Business moves: Samuel Inkoom holds talks with Ofori Sarpong, Sammy Kuffour

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars right back, Samuel Inkoom has paid a courtesy call on Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour.



Inkoom in a post shared on Twitter, expressed his joy after meeting up with Ofori Sarpong, who is a revered businessman.



He also met Osei Kuffour who has had a successful business journey after retirement and is also a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.



Inkoom is set to launch his football agency S-Inkoom Football Management Agency on Saturday, October 28.



The former Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko defender has been visiting higher-ranking personalities to invite them to his launch as he is about to veer into a new path.



Player management has been Inkoom's target after football and he is close to embarking on the journey, although he has yet to officially hang up his boots.



"There are a lot of things in football that players can also do apart from coaching. It is not always that when you are a legend you are supposed to be a coach. No. you can do scouting, you can also learn player management and stuff.



"And this is what I want to do. I want to help the young ones when I go into player management because we have a bunch of potentials in Ghana but they need a good platform to also show their talent."





Such an Honor meeting The Astute Business man, also The President of East Legon Executive Club , Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong today… pic.twitter.com/56B5cl9zKK — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) October 18, 2023

EE/KPE