Business mogul Alhaji Salamu Amadu ready to serve on Asante Kotoko board

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President and founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies Alhaji Salamu Amadu have expressed his readiness to serve on the Board of Kumasi Asante Kotoko if called upon by the club’s Patron, Otumfour Osei Tutu II.



According to the young business mogul, he is an ardent supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, stating that he is always eager to contribute his service to the club and Asanteman.



“Asante Kotoko is the only club I support in the world, and I’m always ready to serve on the Board anytime our patron, Otumfour, calls me to come and serve”, he told Happy FM Sports.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu has supported his favorite club in various where he provided football boots and an undisclosed sum of money to the Porcupine Warriors in a game against arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



Alhaji Salamu Amadu who is widely celebrated in Zongo Communities will host the International Youth Day event on August 12th, 2023, at the National Mosque at Kanda in Accra with the aim of promoting, supporting, and empowering the youth.



LSN/KPE